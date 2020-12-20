GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.15. GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 42,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price target on GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.55 million and a P/E ratio of -31.00.

GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) Company Profile (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

