GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) (ETR:GFT) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) (ETR:GFT) rose 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as €12.36 ($14.54) and last traded at €12.24 ($14.40). Approximately 22,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.12 ($14.26).

The firm has a market cap of $316.49 million and a PE ratio of 32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.27.

About GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.