Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $341.84 million, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.65. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at $109,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

