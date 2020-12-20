Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $67.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.36.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,957,000 after buying an additional 917,009 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

