Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.65

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.65 and last traded at $65.65, with a volume of 137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

GLAPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glanbia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Glanbia in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Glanbia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

