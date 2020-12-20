Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded to Neutral by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

GKOS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Glaukos from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.09.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $74.18.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Glaukos by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Glaukos by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Glaukos by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

