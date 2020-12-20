Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

