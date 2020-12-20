GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 51.2% Higher Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $61,860.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,531.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.59 or 0.02726447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.74 or 0.00491834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.91 or 0.01525214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.89 or 0.00649717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00317528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00027750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00078406 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

