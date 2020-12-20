Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.1% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

