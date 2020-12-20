Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 192,424 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 24,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.