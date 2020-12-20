GoldMining’s (GLDG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Canada, Peru, and other regions of the Americas. It explores for gold, copper, and uranium properties. The company's principal exploration properties include the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,000 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 9,704 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

