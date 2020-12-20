Graft Hits Market Cap of $139,158.03 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a total market capitalization of $139,158.03 and approximately $50.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graft has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.91 or 0.00645702 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001182 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000426 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

