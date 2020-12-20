Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 57,218 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 250.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $604,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $11,290,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $25,285.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

