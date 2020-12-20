Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $214,000 Stock Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 3,236.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,832 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 32.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 26.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.30.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

