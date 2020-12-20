Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HUYA were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HUYA by 125.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HUYA during the second quarter worth about $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 57.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.98. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. BidaskClub upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

