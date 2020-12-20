Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $252,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.78.

CBRL opened at $134.77 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

