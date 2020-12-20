Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Repay were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 389.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 38.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after buying an additional 1,218,632 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 520.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,951,000 after buying an additional 3,200,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 57.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,012,000 after purchasing an additional 833,733 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

