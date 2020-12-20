Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRN. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of CVE GRN opened at C$1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.99 million and a P/E ratio of -66.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

