Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GRIF stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.62 million, a P/E ratio of -81.28 and a beta of 1.07. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $80.35.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 606.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 177.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty by 394.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida.

