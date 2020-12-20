Grimm (GRIMM) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Grimm has a market capitalization of $20,337.32 and $212.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grimm has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm Profile

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.

Buying and Selling Grimm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars.

