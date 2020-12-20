Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CarGurus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CarGurus by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in CarGurus by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $34.09 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $38.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $41,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,960.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $273,098.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,402 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

