Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,923 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPT stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

