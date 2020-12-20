Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 882 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

SXT stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.02. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $323.57 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.