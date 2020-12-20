Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in 2U in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in 2U by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 2U in the second quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of TWOU opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

