Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $304,000 Position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 2,595.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 2.25.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $2,604,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,511,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,735,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $117,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 995,232 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,904 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

