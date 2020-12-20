Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The China Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of The China Fund by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 126,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 79,826 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The China Fund by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000.

Shares of CHN opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The China Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

