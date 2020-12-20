Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

