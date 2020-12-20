Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $286,000 Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $340,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,054,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Radziwill sold 13,394 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $688,719.48. Insiders sold a total of 123,730 shares of company stock worth $7,086,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 0.23%.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

