Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,305.75

Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,305.75 and traded as high as $2,495.00. Halma plc (HLMA.L) shares last traded at $2,454.00, with a volume of 1,226,457 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on HLMA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,140 ($27.96) to GBX 2,190 ($28.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,135.63 ($27.90).

The firm has a market cap of £9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,357.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,305.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Halma plc (HLMA.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other Halma plc (HLMA.L) news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 8,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,381 ($31.11), for a total transaction of £211,599.47 ($276,456.06).

Halma plc (HLMA.L) Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

