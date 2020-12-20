HC Wainwright Reiterates Hold Rating for Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

