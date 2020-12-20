HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $180.00 at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

