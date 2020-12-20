H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

HEES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 45.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 20,428 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEES opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 297.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $289.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

