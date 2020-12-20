Head-To-Head Comparison: Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) & (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) and (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oceaneering International and (WGRP), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International 1 9 1 0 2.00 (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oceaneering International currently has a consensus target price of $7.51, suggesting a potential downside of 9.05%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oceaneering International and (WGRP)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International $2.05 billion 0.40 -$348.44 million ($0.82) -10.07 (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.00 -$108.09 million N/A N/A

(WGRP) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oceaneering International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of (WGRP) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oceaneering International and (WGRP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International -37.40% -3.56% -1.14% (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

(WGRP) beats Oceaneering International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2019, this segment owned 250 work-class ROVs. The company's Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing steel tubes, thermoplastic hoses, and termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves, as well as offers riserless light well intervention services. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flow line tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, and umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention services. The company's Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services for the safety of customers' facilities onshore and offshore; third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-energy industries. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

(WGRP) Company Profile

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

