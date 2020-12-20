Head-To-Head Comparison: Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) vs. DSA Financial (OTCMKTS:DSFN)

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) and DSA Financial (OTCMKTS:DSFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Partners Bancorp and DSA Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partners Bancorp $43.30 million 2.84 $5.90 million N/A N/A DSA Financial $5.00 million 3.64 $830,000.00 N/A N/A

Partners Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than DSA Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Partners Bancorp and DSA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partners Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A DSA Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Partners Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Partners Bancorp and DSA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partners Bancorp 11.17% 5.27% 0.52% DSA Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Partners Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. DSA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Summary

Partners Bancorp beats DSA Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services. The company also provides lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; term loans; business credit cards; mobile home, boats, RV, and motorcycle loans; purchase and refinance mortgage loans; bridge loans; equipment loans; letters of credit; home equity loans; US department of agriculture loans; new and used car loans; unsecured consumer loans; construction/permanent mortgage loans; and lot loans. In addition, it offers phone and mobile banking; ATM/debit cards; Internet banking and online bill payment services; Merchant services; cash advance services; and ATM services. The company operates 14 branches. The company was formerly known as Delmar Bancorp and changed its name to Partners Bancorp in August 2020. Partners Bancorp was founded in 1896 and is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

About DSA Financial

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans. DSA Financial Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

