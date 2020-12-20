Head-To-Head Contrast: Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) vs. YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) and YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Imperial Oil and YPF Sociedad Anónima’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Oil $25.73 billion 0.55 $1.66 billion $1.66 11.54 YPF Sociedad Anónima $11.45 billion 0.19 -$705.27 million ($0.10) -53.90

Imperial Oil has higher revenue and earnings than YPF Sociedad Anónima. YPF Sociedad Anónima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Imperial Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of YPF Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Imperial Oil and YPF Sociedad Anónima, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Oil 2 6 0 0 1.75 YPF Sociedad Anónima 4 1 1 0 1.50

Imperial Oil currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.18%. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus target price of $4.10, indicating a potential downside of 23.93%. Given Imperial Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Imperial Oil is more favorable than YPF Sociedad Anónima.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Oil and YPF Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Oil -1.70% -0.78% -0.45% YPF Sociedad Anónima -13.27% -4.01% -1.40%

Summary

Imperial Oil beats YPF Sociedad Anónima on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 127 oil and gas fields; 673 million barrels (mmbbl) of oil; and approximately 2,481 billion cubic feet of gas. It also had a retail distribution network of 1,620 YPF-branded service stations; 24 exploration permits, including 20 onshore and 4 offshore exploration permits, as well as 103 production concessions; and 35 crude oil treatment plants and 12 pumping plants. In addition, the company owns three refineries with annual refining capacity of approximately 116 mmbbl; approximately 2,800 kilometers of crude oil pipelines with approximately 640,000 barrels of aggregate daily transportation capacity of refined products; and crude oil tankage of approximately 7 mmbbl, as well as maintains terminal facilities at five Argentine ports. Further, it participates in sixteen power generation plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 2,614 megawatts; offers diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, phytosanitary products, ensiling bags, and other products; and supplies fuels, coal, asphalts, and paraffin and derivatives. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

