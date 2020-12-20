Head-To-Head Survey: Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) & Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Novavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Novavax $18.66 million 425.94 -$132.69 million ($5.80) -21.53

Taysha Gene Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Novavax 1 0 6 0 2.71

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus target price of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.62%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $175.79, suggesting a potential upside of 40.80%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Novavax.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A Novavax -133.10% -1,346.17% -45.85%

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Novavax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency. The company also has strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, and the immune systems attack against microorganisms, as well as to allow immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company is also developing RSV F vaccine for older adults (60 years and older) that is in Phase II clinical trial, as well as for healthy children between six months to five years of age that is in Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it develops nanoparticle vaccine candidates for clinic testing against ebola virus that is in Phase I clinical trial; and combination respiratory vaccine to protect against influenza and RSV. Further, the company is developing COVID-19 vaccine for coronavirus that causes pneumonia-like symptoms, which is in preclinical stage. It has a partnership agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

