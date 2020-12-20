Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 84.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 18,295.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. 797,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,497. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

