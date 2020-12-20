Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. DA Davidson currently has $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HTLF. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

HTLF opened at $41.34 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 572.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

