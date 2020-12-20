HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

HDELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.46.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

