HeroNode One Day Volume Hits $80.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One HeroNode token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Token Store, IDEX and Bibox. HeroNode has a total market cap of $74,072.43 and $80.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00145698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00784050 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00174838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00369308 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00076041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00117888 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, Token Store, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

