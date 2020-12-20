Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.15

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and traded as high as $10.74. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HERXF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

