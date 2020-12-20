Hi Mutual Society Trading Up 15% This Week (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $1.69 million and $17,223.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00365513 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

HMC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

