Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stock Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,914 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,358,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hill-Rom by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hill-Rom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

