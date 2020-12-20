HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) & BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Critical Survey

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BankFinancial and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial 0 1 0 0 2.00 HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankFinancial presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. Given BankFinancial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BankFinancial is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of BankFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of BankFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of HMN Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BankFinancial and HMN Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial $71.58 million 1.81 $11.67 million $1.03 8.50 HMN Financial $40.35 million 2.03 $7.79 million N/A N/A

BankFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Risk and Volatility

BankFinancial has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial 16.43% 5.84% 0.66% HMN Financial 18.90% 8.70% 1.01%

Summary

BankFinancial beats HMN Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm’s products include checking and savings account, debit and credit cards, cash management, deposits, loans, online banking and payment, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. As of April 20, 2020, it operated twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rocheste, Spring Valley, and Winona, Minnesota; one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa; one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin; and a loan origination office in Sartell, Minnesota. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

