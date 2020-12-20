Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Panmure Gordon raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HCHDF opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.