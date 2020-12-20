Holo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.05 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Holo has a market cap of $100.16 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Holo has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Binance, OOOBTC and WazirX.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00141530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.98 or 0.00745794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00169844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00375700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00121062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00075441 BTC.

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,119,427,985 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org.

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Hotbit, ABCC, LATOKEN, OOOBTC, IDEX, Liqui, WazirX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

