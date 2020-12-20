Honest 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,195.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Honest token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a market capitalization of $713,960.97 and approximately $12,195.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00149292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.00783562 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00179159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00373558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00076191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00119179 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

