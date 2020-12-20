Howard N. Morof Sells 4,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $228,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $186,160.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -289.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

