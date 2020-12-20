Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $46.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.