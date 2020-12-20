Huobi Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $813.68 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00017261 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, Bibox and Huobi. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $813.68 million and approximately $179.11 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00057268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00366717 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $561.07 or 0.02362517 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,497,676 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, LBank, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.